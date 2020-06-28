UMass honors 5 faculty members for teaching excellence

BOSTON (AP) — Five University of Massachusetts faculty members — one from each of the system's campuses — have been honored for their teaching excellence and contributions to their respective communities.

The recipients of the Manning Prize each receive a $10,000 award, the university said in a statement this week.

The prize was established in 2016 by UMass Lowell alumni Rob and Donna Manning to honor professors who excel in teaching and service.

This year's honorees are Tamara Rahhal, a senior lecturer in psychological and brain sciences at the Amherst campus; Kristin Murphy, an assistant professor of special education at the Boston campus; Jeremiah Ho, an associate professor of law at the Dartmouth campus' law school; Keith Mitchell, an associate professor of English at the Lowell campus; and Dr. Mai-Lan Rogoff, a professor of psychiatry at the UMass Medical School in Worcester.

“Donna and I are proud to recognize these five faculty members for their skill, passion and extraordinary commitment to students,” Rob Manning said in a statement. “Faculty are the heart and soul of this great university, and we thank these talented educators for going above and beyond to enrich their campus communities and help students reach their full potential.”