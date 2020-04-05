UMaine to help distancing residents up their kitchen games

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine is looking to help residents who are spending more time at home learn to be comfortable with cooking.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program said it has created a new video series with easy recipes.

The idea of “Mainely Dish” is to facilitate recipes “that are easy to make at home while keeping nutrition in mind,” the extension said.

The extension said new episodes will be made available every Monday. The videos will also be archived and available for later use.

—-

Online: https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/efnep/recipe-video-series/