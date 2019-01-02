UK's Hunt says confident May will seal deal for Brexit

SINGAPORE (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary says he is confident Prime Minister Theresa May will obtain the concessions needed to convince enough lawmakers to back an unpopular Brexit deal.

Jeremy Hunt said in a lecture in Singapore on Wednesday that leaving the European Union without a deal on March 29 would cause "destruction that could last some time."

"I think that she will find a way to get this deal through Parliament and I know that is what the British people would want," he added.

Last month, May postponed a parliamentary vote on a Brexit agreement with the European Union that has been widely criticized by loyalists and political opponents alike.

The parliamentary vote is to be held during the week of Jan. 14. Hunt is on a three-day visit to Asia.