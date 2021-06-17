UK records over 10,000 virus cases for first time since Feb PAN PYLAS, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 1:04 p.m.
People walk in Piccadilly Circus, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
A man wears a mask reading 'End the lockdown' outside the Palace of Westminster, to protest against the delay of the planned relaxation of lockdown measures, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is "confident that we won't need more than four weeks" as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives.
People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
People sit at outdoor tables in Carnaby Street, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.'s latest surge in coronavirus infections gathered pace Thursday with new confirmed cases rising above 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months as a result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Government figures showed another 11,007 cases were reported. That's the highest daily number since Feb. 19, when 12,027 cases were recorded, and cements talk that the country with Europe's highest virus-related death toll is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.