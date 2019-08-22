UK leader heads to Paris to press for fresh Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to find little support for his drive to reopen Brexit negotiations when he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the second stop of his European tour.

Johnson was buoyed Wednesday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who raised the possibility that a negotiated departure from the European Union may still be possible if Britain comes up with alternative plans for the Irish border within 30 days.

But Macron has already dampened expectations for meetings later Thursday, saying renegotiating the Brexit deal is "not an option." Johnson is seeking concessions to win support in Parliament where he has a one-seat majority.

Macron says: "We must help the British deal with this internal democratic crisis but we mustn't be hostage to it nor export it."