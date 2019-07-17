UK leader May slams populist politics, Brexit 'absolutism'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, for the House of Commons to attend Prime Minister's Questions, in London, Wednesday July 17, 2019. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, for the House of Commons to attend Prime Minister's Questions, in London, Wednesday July 17, 2019. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Photo: Stefan Rousseau, AP Photo: Stefan Rousseau, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close UK leader May slams populist politics, Brexit 'absolutism' 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says she worries about the increasing "absolutism" of world politics, in a message many will see as aimed at her successor as Britain's leader and President Donald Trump.

May, who leaves office in a week, criticized the "politics of division" and said "some are losing the ability to disagree without demeaning the views of others."

May announced her resignation last month after Parliament rejected her Brexit divorce deal. It was defeated in part by pro-Brexit members of May's Conservative Party who condemned its compromises with the EU.

She used her last major speech Thursday to defend political compromise and condemn populists who give "easy answers" to complex problems.

She backed the Paris climate accord and the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which Trump has rejected.