UIC wraps up oral history project on former Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — University of Illinois at Chicago officials have wrapped up a two-year oral history project chronicling the leadership of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.

The project includes 45 videotaped interviews with political advisors, chiefs of staff, family and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The interviews took place from 2017 and 2019 after the university was chosen to house Daley’s papers and artifacts from his 22 years in office.

In a news release, university officials said a website with the information will be ready in the fall as the library isn’t open to researchers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The interviews and documents will be part of a fall class called "The Daley’s Chicago: From Mid-Century to Global City.”

“These oral histories will enable students to analyze first-hand accounts of Chicago’s political history,” said lecturer David Greenstein, who'll each the class.

Daley left office in 2011 after deciding not to seek re-election. His father, Richard J. Daley, was Chicago mayor for 21 years. His papers were also donated to UIC.