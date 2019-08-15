UAW-Ford members in Detroit to participate in car cruise

DETROIT (AP) — Active and retired UAW-Ford members are scheduled to participate in an annual car show along Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

The union says more than 40 people will showcase their classic, hot rod, custom and specialty Ford Motor Co. vehicles Friday during the Community Cruise which connects Detroit to the popular Woodward Dream Cruise.

UAW-Ford members will travel with a police escort to the Dream Cruise route that extends along Woodward from just north of Detroit to Pontiac. The UAW-Ford caravan starts at noon in Detroit and ends at a staging area in Royal Oak.

The Dream Cruise begins Saturday and draws tens of thousands of classic and vintage cars, and hundreds of thousands of car enthusiasts.

UAW-Ford is a collaboration between United Auto Workers members and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.