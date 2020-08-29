UA police search for 2 suspects in student union attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police are searching for two suspects in an attack on a school employee inside the student union.

UAPD spokesman Jesus Aguilar said the victim was transported to a hospital Saturday morning but the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to Aguilar, the victim works in the student union and reportedly encountered the attackers while opening doors.

He says police have not yet determined how the worker was attacked and why.

The two suspects are described as white males in their late teens or early 20s. One has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt and basketball shorts. The other had facial hair and was wearing a gray tank top.

Aguilar says the student union was likely less crowded because it was early morning on a Saturday and most students are learning remotely.