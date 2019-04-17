U of I student dies after falling from a roof near camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A student at the University of Illinois at Champaign has died after falling off a roof of a home near the school.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that 21-year-old Destyni Thomas of Urbana was visiting a friend on John Street in Champaign when she fell from a roof early Saturday. He says that she suffered traumatic head injuries and she was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana shortly before noon on Saturday.

Northrup says Champaign Police are investigating but that it appears the woman's death was an accident.

Professor Bettina Francis says that Thomas was a senior at the school majoring in chemistry.