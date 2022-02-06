U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
A U.S. Army transport plane with military equipment just after landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, coming from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017.
U.S. Army officers getting off a light plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, having arrived from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based.
A man with daughters waiting to see the arrival of U.S. Army troops at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of U.S elite troops were expected to arrive in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on Sunday on President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division were expected at at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan Aug. 30.