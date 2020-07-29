Two-time Conn. governor candidate dies following accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former two-time candidate for Connecticut governor who was struck last week by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania has died, his family said in a brief statement released Wednesday.

Oz Griebel, 71, of Hartford, died from complications related to the July 21 accident.

“The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they've received since the accident and will share information about the services once arrangements have been made. They continue to ask for privacy at this time,” read the statement.

Griebel, a father of three, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor as a Republican in 2010 and as an independent in 2018, when he joined forces with lifelong Democrat and Newtown attorney Monte Frank to mount an unconventional political campaign aimed at voters frustrated by the current two-party system. Their ticket’s slogan was: “No politics. No parties. Just solutions.”

Griebel said at the time he believed voters were “longing for a bipartisan solution” in Connecticut, a state that had been marked by consecutive years of budget deficits. Griebel received the endorsement of the Hartford Courant, but lost in a three-way race to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont after being vastly outspent.

“Does the money trouble me? Of course, it troubles me. These guys are soaking up the airwaves all over,” Greibel said in October of 2018 of Lamont and Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski. “But I really believe that people, they’ve had enough of this."

A former banker and attorney, Griebel had also served for nearly 17 years as president and chief executive officer of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group in the Hartford region. He left that post in December 2017. He was involved in numerous civic endeavors and helped to spearhead the Connecticut Transportation Strategy board, which he chaired from 2001 to 2005, overseeing multi-modal transportation policy for the state.

He most recently has been working with Serve America Movement, a national group that advocates for election reforms, such as open primaries in Connecticut.