KENT — Two new solar fields, installed in the spring by Skyview Ventures and AEC Solar, are now online at the Marvelwood School at 476 Skiff Mountain Road.

The two small fields are powering four buildings on the college preparatory private boarding school’s 83-acre campus: the Performing Arts Center, Athletic Center, Calhoun Schoolhouse, and the dining hall, the school announced last week.