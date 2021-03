OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two more Oklahomans face charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court documents in the District of Columbia.

An affidavit filed last week alleges Anthony Griffith, 56, and Jerry Ryals, 26, entered the Capitol illegally and disrupted congressional business. Both also face charges of disorderly conduct and Ryals faces a count of obstructing an official proceeding.