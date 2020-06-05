Two head coaches hired at South Kent

South Kent School has announced the new 2020-21 South Kent Selects Academy Head Coaches.

“After a thorough search we know we have two hockey coaches with tremendous knowledge and experience who can help our student-athletes live into our mission on and off the ice: preparing young men to succeed in college and thrive as thoughtful and engaged citizens in a rapidly changing and intensely competitive world,” said Head of School Lawrence Smith.

Mark Naclerio, former stand-out player at Avon Old Farms, Brown University, and on the professional level, will be the 15U Head Coach and Director of Camps and Clinics.

Andrey Uryadov’, of the class of 2004, who as a coach with SKSA was a National Championship winning assistant coach with our 18U team in 2018, the Associate Head Coach of the 18U team this past season, and a leader of our skill development training, has been promoted to 16U Head Coach and Director of Skill Development.

“We have stayed true to our process in filling these two important positions,” said Owen Finberg, director of athletics.

“In Andrey and Mark, not only do we have coaches with great hockey experience and the ability to help develop our players and teams to an elite level, but we also have people who understand our unique blend of a college prep education, residential community, and USA Hockey Tier I AAA program,” Finberg said.

“We are fully confident in their ability to improve our program on the ice and help develop thriving student-athletes and thoughtful young men on campus,” he said.

Naclerio had an impressive career as a player.He spent four years at Avon Old Farms, one of the most successful, traditional New England prep school hockey programs.

He not only starred on the ice but received some of their highest academic and character awards including the Headmaster’s List, Order of Old Farms Prize and the Yale Book Award.

He went on to star at Brown University where he was a two-time captain and earned multiple All-Academic Team and All-League awards from both the ECAC and Ivy Leagues.

Professionally, Naclerio, has experience playing for the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins and the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as a year each playing in the top leagues of both Austria and Italy, finishing his playing career in the spring of 2019.

“I am thrilled to be joining South Kent School as the 15U Head Hockey Coach. South Kent School is rich with tradition and success, and I am grateful for the opportunity to use my past experiences to contribute to the development of the School and hockey program,” Naclerio said. “It is my ultimate goal to assist young men in becoming their best academically, athletically, and personally through hard work and perseverance.”

“I am looking forward to getting started and giving back to the game that has given me so much,” he said.

Uryadov was one of the best NEPSAC prep school players in South Kent history.

Arriving as a freshman from St. Petersburg, Russia, and finishing with a post-graduate year, he spent five years on The Hillside.

Uryadov was a two-time captain at South Kent and the leading scorer on the 2004 New England Championship team.

He continued his NCAA career at the Division I level with four seasons at RPI, earning multiple accolades from the program and the ECAC.

Uryadov concluded his career with two years of professional hockey in his native Russia.

Since 2015, he has been a vital member of the South Kent Selects Academy staff, assisting with all three age groups and helping teams to multiple USPHL, Showcase, and New England tournament titles as well as USA Hockey National Championship appearances and made a major impact in the skill development program.

“I am very excited for the next chapter of my South Kent experience as the Head Coach of our 16U team and Director of Skill Development,” Uryadov said of his promotion.

“I will continue to push our players to become the best versions of themselves on and off the ice, while helping them advance to the highest level of hockey they can play,” he said. “Having walked this path myself from start to finish, I have the personal and coaching experience to share with the boys and assist in their progress while here at South Kent.”