Two communities spar over noise pollution from Logan Airport

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Officials in Quincy are none too happy with a proposal by neighboring Milton to alleviate overhead noise from jets flying in and out of Logan International Airport.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and City Councilor Brian Palmucci say the plan proposed by Milton’s MassPort Community Advisory Committee to change flight paths simply shifts the noise burden onto the citizens of Quincy, according to The Patriot Ledger.

“Quincy already has a high exposure to aviation noise and pollution, and we vehemently oppose any proposals to further shift burden onto the City of Quincy,” Koch wrote to the Massachusetts Port Authority. “Any proposal to increase air traffic over another community simply to relieve existing air traffic over one community should not be an option.”

Palmucci said Milton, a community of 25,000 people, is trying to dump the problem onto Quincy, which is less affluent and has a larger proportion of minorities among its population of about 100,000.

Milton Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said Monday the town is committed to working with its neighbors on a solution that is satisfactory to all.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Massachusetts Port Authority do not consider jet noise over Milton to be “significant” under federal guidelines.