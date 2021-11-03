Two Oklahoma police officers charged with hiding shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Tulsa police officers have been charged with helping conceal evidence of a shooting involving the brother of the boyfriend of a former officer who pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally purchasing a gun for her boyfriend.

Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson III were charged Tuesday as accessories after the fact, said Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard, who was appointed to the case when the Tulsa County district attorney recused himself from the case.