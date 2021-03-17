Two Litchfield County students on Dickinson dean list

Two Litchfield County students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. Receivng this academic honor were Victoria Sanchez from Kent and Lily Bibro from Salisbury.

Sanchez, a junior educational studies and French & Francophone studies major, is a graduate of The Marvelwood School and is the daughter of Glenn Sanchez and Sarah Marshall of Kent. Bibro, a first year English major, is a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and is the daughter of Karen Bibro of Salisbury.