Twin Star Herbal teams up with The Silo

Twin Star Herbal Education has announced its partnership with The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford to offer herbalism classes and events on the property.

Herbalist Lupo Passero founded Twin Star in 2009 with a mission to provide a space for students to learn the ancient wisdom held by the natural world.

Twin Star offers courses, classes and workshops on herbalism, primitive skills, ancestral healing and native traditions, flower essences and nature connection, all with the goal of bringing people in closer relationship with the earth.

Over the years, Twin Star has operated out of various locations in New Milford and maintains a classroom space in downtown New Milford.

Its apothecary, which stocks a variety of tinctures, dried herbs, ritual tools, herbal products and more, occupies a building on the property of garden center The Green Spot at 354 Litchfield Road.

Talks to partner with The Silo began in May 2020 when Passero met the new owner of the Hunt Hill Farm property, Alessando Piovezahn.

Following the abrupt closure of Hunt Hill Farm in August of 2019, Piovezahn and his wife purchased the property with the goal of continuing and adding to the legacy established by the late Skitch and Ruth Henderson, who owned the property for over three decades before their deaths several years ago.

“Alessandro generously invited Twin Star to collaborate with The Silo,” said Passero. “We both have similar goals of helping people care for themselves,” she continued. “Ruth planted an extensive herb garden which we’ll be able to utilize, and the commercial kitchen gives us a

place to host events and make herbal preparations with the community.”

Twin Star began hosting classes and workshops at The Silo in September, transitioning slowly into the new arrangement.

The extensive grounds allow for classes to meet outside, weather permitting, providing an opportunity for students to learn among the plants they are studying.

A large indoor space can also be used to hold classes and one of the silos now serves as a home to Twin Star’s extensive herbal library.

For more information, visit www.twinstartribe.com.