Twin Star Community Apothecary in New Milford to open soon

/ Contributed

NEW MILFORD — Twin Star Community Apothecary will open for the season on Thursday, April 1. This is the second year the apothecary will operate out of its new home in a building adjacent to The Green Spot at 354 Litchfield Road, after relocating from its downtown location in early 202, the announcement said.

The apothecary offers dried herbs, herbal products, ritual tools and herbal-themed books. The apothecary also carries candles, tarot cards, smudge sticks, jewelry and clothing with Twin Star’s logo. It hosts many events throughout the year.