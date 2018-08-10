‘Twelfth Night’ planned at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman and the Sherman Playhouse will co-present a staging of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at www.jccinsherman.org.

Refreshments are BYOB picnic style for general seating at provided tables

Tickets should be purchased by Aug. 16.

For more information, call 860-355-8050.