‘Tutti’s Promise” author to visit JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a book talk and signing Heidi Fishman, author of “Tutti’s Promise,” Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

The book is based on the experiences of her mother, Ruth “Tutti” Lichtenstern Fishman, and her mother's family.

Both women will be in attendance at the center on Route 39 South.

“Tutti's Promise” recounts Tutti’s journey beginning as a 1-year-old child, when her family fled Cologne, Germany, for neighboring Amsterdam in 1936.

But four years later, the Nazis invaded the Netherlands. Unable to escape due to the Nazis' occupation of neighboring countries and the bordering sea, the Jews were eventually deported to concentration camps, mainly Auschwitz and Sobibor, where more than 102,000 of the approximately 140,000 Jews who had been living there were murdered.

Twenty-five to 30,000 thousand Jews survived by going into hiding. Tutti's immediate family survived.

The project began when Dr. Fishman realized that, though Tutti had been making presentations to students since 2007, in order to preserve her mother's story for history, she'd have to document it in a book.

Dr. Fishman began researching, including making several trips to Europe.

She knew that Tutti's father, Heinz Lichtenstern, was a trader in metals. But what she didn't know then was that his expertise was a major factor in the survival of the family.

After they had all been transported to Westerbork, a transit camp, Heinz was able to save his family's life and those of many other Jews by helping to establish the camp's scrap metal sorting facility, which partially supported the Nazi war machine. Naturally, that's where the sabotage portion of the story comes in.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be reserved by calling 860-355-8050.