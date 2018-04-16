https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tutson-to-present-storytelling-program-12823488.php
Tutson to present storytelling program
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
The New Milford Commission on the Arts will present a free storytelling program, “A World of Stories” with Valerie Tutson, April 18 at 2 p.m.
The New Milford native will tell tales around the world for children and families at the John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road.
Tutson has traveled the world telling stories.
