Tuscaloosa officer shot and injured at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A manhunt was underway Monday after a police officer was shot and injured at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex, a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was shot just before 4 p.m. and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor told al.com. A second officer suffered a less-serious injury that wasn't caused by a gunshot and was also taken to a hospital, Taylor said. She did not provide any further details on the injuries.