Tuscaloosa considers changes to its laws involving CBD oil

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa city leaders are studying updates to the city code to regulate and permit the sale of items containing industrial hemp levels of THC.

If adopted, the regulations would prohibit hemp-based businesses from opening or operating within downtown Tuscaloosa and along the Black Warrior River.

However, it would allow them to operate legally within areas that are zoned neighborhood business, highway-related commercial or within any of the city's mixed use districts.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that an existing business such as a coffee shop or health food store would be legally allowed to add products with hemp or CBD oil.

But to open a new business focused primarily on the sale of hemp or CBD-based items, potential owners would first have to obtain a special exception from city officials.

