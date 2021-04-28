Turkish Cypriots to UN: two-state basis best for Cyprus deal JAMEY KEATEN and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 4:52 p.m.
1 of3 An abandoned Cyprus Airways Trident passenger jet is parked on the tarmac of the long-abandoned Nicosia airport that lies inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone, that separates the breakaway Turkish speaking north of ethnically divided Cyprus from the internationally recognized Greek speaking south, with a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway, right, and Turkish flags painted on mountain in the background, in the Turkish occupied area, on Friday, April 4, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is hosting an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' 'guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain – aimed at getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks, despite low expectations of success, in Geneva between April 27-29. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 An abandoned Cyprus Airways Trident passenger jet is parked on the tarmac of the long-abandoned Nicosia airport that lies inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone, that separates the breakaway Turkish speaking north of ethnically divided Cyprus from the internationally recognized Greek speaking south, with a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway, right, and Turkish flags painted on mountain in the background, in the Turkish occupied area, on Friday, April 4, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is hosting an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' 'guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain – aimed at getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks, despite low expectations of success, in Geneva between April 27-29. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
GENEVA (AP) —
Cyprus’ rival leaders remained polar opposites on what is needed for a peace deal on reunifying the ethnically divided island nation as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continued Wednesday trying to get dormant negotiations restarted.
Written By
JAMEY KEATEN and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS