Turkey tells EU to stop 'blindly' backing Greece in standoff

From left to right, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiadis, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa attend a media conference after an emergency summit in Porticcio, Corsica island, Thursday Sept.10, 2020. Leaders of EU countries on the Mediterranean Sea are holding an emergency summit in Corsica on Thursday amid fears of open conflict with Turkey stemming from mounting tensions over oil and gas drilling. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP) less From left to right, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiadis, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio ... more Photo: Ludovic Marin, AP Photo: Ludovic Marin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Turkey tells EU to stop 'blindly' backing Greece in standoff 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey called on European Union countries on Friday to abandon a policy of “blindly” taking the side of EU members Greece and Cyprus in a tense standoff over energy search rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy also urged Greece to take steps to reduce tensions, including by backing a NATO initiative that aims to reduce the risk of armed conflict and withdrawing warships that are monitoring the activities of a Turkish research ship — which itself is accompanied by Turkish warships.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have deployed naval and air force units to assert competing claims over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Turkey accuses Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of maritime resources and Cyprus of disregarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically-divided island.

Aksoy’s statement was in response to a meeting of the leaders of seven southern European countries which on Thursday urged Turkey to end its “unilateral and illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean and to resume dialogue to ease tensions.

In their final statement, the leaders of France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain and Portugal reaffirmed their “full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece” who they say are facing Turkey’s “confrontational actions.”

Meeting in Corsica, France, the leaders also warned that the EU is ready to develop a list of further sanctions at a summit later this month unless Turkey ends its unilateral activities and engages in dialogue.

Aksoy called the declaration “biased, detached from reality and lacking a legal basis.”

“The EU and the other countries that signed the declaration should abandon their one-sided and biased attitudes that they blindly pursue under the guise of solidarity,” Aksoy said. “Solidarity can occur with the side which is right. There can be no solidarity with the wrongful side.”