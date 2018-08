Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close

Image 1 of 5 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP

Image 2 of 5 Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cheer as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cheer as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP

Image 3 of 5 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, accompanied by his wife Emine, left, throws flowers to his supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. less Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, accompanied by his wife Emine, left, throws flowers to his supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) ... more Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP

Image 4 of 5 Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cheer as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cheer as he arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP