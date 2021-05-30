Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 12:14 p.m.
1 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, prays over the grave of Ahmet Sadik, who was an MP at the Greek parliament, at a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, leaves a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, leaves a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, waters a newly planted plane tree at a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, back center, arrives at a restaurant at village Thamna, near Komotini, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Two youths hold a wreath which is to be laid by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, prays over the grave of Ahmet Sadik, who was an MP at the Greek parliament, at a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Women stand around the grave of Ahmet Sadik, who was an MP at the Greek parliament, at a muslim cemetery at Komotini town, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, arrives at a restaurant at village Thamna, near Komotini, in northeastern Greece, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides.
The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He and Dendias will also have an informal dinner later Sunday.
Written By
DEMETRIS NELLAS