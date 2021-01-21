Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkey on Thursday launched a new effort to get its strained relations with the European Union back on track, as the country’s foreign minister visited Brussels looking to talk about migration and plan a series of high-level talks with the 27-nation bloc.
Turkey has been a candidate to join the EU for more than 15 years, but its membership quest is at a standstill. Tensions are high over Ankara’s role in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the divided island of Cyprus — an EU member country — and its energy exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.