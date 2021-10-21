Turkey, Jordan, Mali added to global financial watch list

An international organization that monitors and sets guidelines to protect against money laundering and terrorism financing added Turkey, Jordan and Mali to its watch list Thursday.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force's “gray list” calls for increased scrutiny of financial dealings in the three countries, which have agreed to work on the group's recommendations. Being put on the list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.