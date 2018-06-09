Turk to visit Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will present a program with author, entrepreneur, CEO and spiritual seeker Augie Turk June 9 at 5 p.m.

The program will kick off the center’s Distinguished Guest Lecture Series held a the home of the late Ruth and Skitch Henderson.

Turak will speak about “Hero’s Journey: A Quest for Meaning & Purpose in the Modern World.”

The event will feature barbecue food and refreshments.

Tickets are $10.

Turak’s essay, “Brother John,” won the $100,000 grand prize in the John Templeton Foundation’s Power of Purpose essay contest.

He is the bestselling author of “Business Secrets of the Trappist Monks” and a new book based on his “Brother John” articles expected this October.

He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Selling Magazine, the New York Times, Business Week, and is a popular leadership contributor at Forbes.com.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.