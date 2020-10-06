https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tucson-woman-gets-prison-for-giving-out-fentanyl-15623759.php
Tucson woman gets prison for giving out fentanyl at party
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl at a party, resulting in three overdoses and one death.
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tucson to two concurrent 12-year prison terms followed by three years of probation.
Lopez-Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and importation of fentanyl resulting in death.
Prosecutors said Lopez-Sanchez provided several blue “M-30” pills to people at a Tucson party on Nov. 1, 2018.
They said one woman swallowed a fentanyl pill and later died.
Evidence showed that Lopez-Sanchez brought the pills from Mexico the day before the party.
