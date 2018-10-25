Trustee for troubled Oregon dairy plans shutdown, sale

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The bankruptcy trustee for Oregon's troubled Lost Valley Farm will shut down the dairy and put it up for sale next year.

The Statesman Journal reports trustee Randy Sugarman announced the plan Wednesday for the dairy, which has been out of compliance with its wastewater permit since it opened in Boardman in April 2017.

In a status report to the court, Sugarman says the dairy needs to invest $35 million to $40 million to meet its pollution permit requirements.

Owner Greg te Velde declared bankruptcy in April to stave off a previously planned auction of cows as part of a bank foreclosure.

Sugarman asked the court last week to approve selling the cows at public auction.

Te Velde says he hadn't heard about the decision to close the dairy.

