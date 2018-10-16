Trunk or Treat set for Halloween

The New Milford Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual town-wide Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31 from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. on the Village Green.

Individuals interested in decorating their vehicle and handing out candy must register by calling Parks & Recreation at 860-355-6050.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to bring a bag of candy to share to the Parks & Rec office at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road before Oct. 31.

The southbound lane of Main Street, from the top of the Village Green south to Bridge Street, Bank Street and the two crossovers at Church and Bank streets and at Boardman Terrace will be closed to traffic.

The New Milford Police Department and CERT will be on hand to help with traffic control as needed.

For information and RSVP, call 860-355-6050.