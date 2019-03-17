Trumpeter swan released after lead poisoning treatment

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A trumpeter swan treated for suspected lead poisoning has been released back to the wild.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the swan was found January 17 when it became entangled in a fence and Mount Vernon Animal Control was called in.

The state Department of Fish and Game also was called in because trumpeter swans are a protected species.

The swan was taken to the Whatcom Humane Society's wildlife rehabilitation center after rescuers noticed it was wobbly and stumbling.

Lead poisoning is a common affliction for birds that ingest buckshot.

Mount Vernon police Lt. Chris Cammock says the swan was released back to the wild on Thursday after several weeks of treatment.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com