Trump welcomes prime minister of Slovakia to White House

President Donald Trump greets Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting Friday with the prime minister of Slovakia.

Peter Pellegrini is the latest central European leader to visit the White House as the U.S. works to curry favor in the region as a counterbalance to Russia and China.

Trump says the two leaders will be talking trade and is praising the country for its decision to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.

Pellegrini says the U.S. and Slovakia are strategic partners. And he is congratulating Trump on latest U.S. jobs report.

Trump is also reacting to the numbers, saying: "Our economy is raging."