Trump to pardon 2 South Dakota-raised Thanksgiving turkeys

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State tourism officials are soliciting names for the two South Dakota-raised turkeys that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The two birds were raised by a turkey farmer near Huron. Before the turkeys make their way to Washington for the pardoning ceremony, they will be sent off with a tour of their hometown and local school visits on Nov. 14.

South Dakota Tourism Secretary James Hagen says tourism officials are "excited and honored" that the South Dakota birds will be on the national stage leading up to Thanksgiving.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is asking for the public's help in naming the two turkeys. Names can be submitted online until Nov. 11

The top pairs of names will be sent to the White House for consideration.