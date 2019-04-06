Trump to make case for Jewish voters to back his 2020 bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to make the case for Jewish voters to back his re-election as he takes a victory lap with Republican donors in Las Vegas.

Trump is appearing at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which supported his 2016 campaign and is preparing to spend millions on his 2020 effort.

Jewish voters in the U.S. have traditionally sided heavily with Democrats, but Republicans are hoping to narrow the gap next year, in part as Trump cites actions that he says show he's more pro-Israel.

Trump's speech comes weeks after he suggested Democrats "hate" Jews. His remark came as Democrats engaged in an internal fight over how to respond to comments by Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota congresswoman, that were criticized by some as anti-Semitic.