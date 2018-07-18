Trump to address VFW convention next Tuesday in Kansas City

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will visit Missouri next week to deliver his first address as president to the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars convention.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will head to Kansas City on Tuesday to address the gathering.

Trump has made care for veterans a priority of his administration, although the Department of Veterans Affairs is currently without a permanent secretary. The full Senate has yet to vote on Trump's nomination of Pentagon official Robert Wilkie to lead the VA.

Missouri is also the scene of a closely watched U.S. Senate race pitting Republican state attorney general Josh Hawley against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. The president has endorsed Hawley.

Trump last addressed the VFW convention in 2016 as a candidate for president.