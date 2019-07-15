Trump signs order to make American-made goods more American

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is requiring products "Made in America" to be made using more American components if they are to be used by the government.

Trump says American-made products used for government projects currently can contain 50 percent foreign components and still be considered American. He signed an executive order Monday boosting the percentage of American components to 75 percent.

The president signed the order during an annual White House "Made in America" showcase. Manufacturers from all 50 states were represented.

Trump says the administration is "heeding the wisdom" of the nation's founders by "restoring our economic independence and reawakening our industrial might."

Trump also discussed steps the administration is taking to boost the U.S. manufacturing industry. The trade deficit last year widened to a decade-long high of $621 billion.