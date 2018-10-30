Trump set for twin Indiana political rallies in coming days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump will be making two trips to Indiana for political rallies in the final days before voters next week decide the state's hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Trump's campaign says he'll be at Southport High School in Indianapolis on Friday, then at Fort Wayne's Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday. The two Indiana rallies are among nearly a dozen Trump has planned across the country over six days beginning Wednesday.

The campaign says Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to also attend the Indianapolis rally.

The twin rallies are aimed at boosting Republican Mike Braun in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Braun appeared with Trump at an Aug. 30 rally in Evansville and another in Elkhart days after his victory in May's GOP primary.