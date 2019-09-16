Trump seeks to spring upset in New Mexico next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed to New Mexico for a campaign rally that demonstrates his efforts to capture a few more Democratic-leaning states in next year's presidential election.

Trump will speak at a rally near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday. It's the first stop on a three-day swing that will also take him to California for a quartet of fundraisers expected to raise more than $15 million.

Trump is looking to find the next Wisconsin or Michigan — states that Democrats generally win in presidential elections but that can surprise under certain conditions, as they did in 2016.

New Mexico has not voted for a Republican in the presidential election since 2004.