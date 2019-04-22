https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Trump-says-nobody-disobeys-him-has-no-13785422.php
Trump says 'nobody disobeys' him, has no impeachment worries
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that "nobody" disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.
Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller's portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president's orders.
The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.
But Trump insisted Monday that: "Nobody disobeys my orders."
Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.
His reply? "Not even a little bit."
View Comments