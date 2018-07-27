Trump official sounds encouraging on Savannah harbor funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Trump administration official has some encouraging words about Washington's commitment to a $973 million deepening of the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah.

R.D. James is the assistant Army secretary for civil works. He spoke with reporters Friday after taking a tour of the Savannah River channel that ships navigate to reach the nation's fourth-busiest container port.

The federal government this year budgeted $85 million to deepen the river to make room for larger ships. Other East Coast ports have similar projects underway, and Georgia officials have feared smaller installments could lead to delays.

James said President Donald Trump "wants to fund projects to completion" and opposes off-and-on "dibble dabbling" of federal dollars.

The Army Corps of Engineers has said the Savannah project could wrap up by 2022.