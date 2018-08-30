Trump headed to South Dakota for Kristi Noem fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed to South Dakota's biggest city for a fundraiser for Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem.

An invitation to the event obtained by the Argus Leader shows Trump's visit to South Dakota will be Sept. 7 in Sioux Falls. Noem, the state's lone U.S. representative, faces Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in the November general election.

Noem has touted her role negotiating the GOP's federal tax cuts with Trump and has praised his administration's regulatory rollbacks. Trump triumphed in South Dakota by a large margin in 2016.

A $5,000-per-couple donation to support Noem will allow contributors to attend the event and remarks and get a photo with Trump. A $500 donation per person gives access to the event without a photo.