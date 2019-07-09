Trump, emir of Qatar meet for talks

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Trump, emir of Qatar meet for talks 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming the emir of Qatar to the White House.

Trump and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are scheduled to participate in an afternoon of meetings that will include a working lunch and the signing of a deal to purchase Boeing jets.

Trump says Qatar is investing heavily in the U.S., buying military equipment and commercial planes.

The White House has said their talks are expected to focus on security cooperation, counterterrorism issues and other developments in the region.