Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority ROB GILLIES, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:40 a.m.
Votantes llegan al Centro de Convenciones de Halifax para participar en las elecciones federales, en Halifax, Canadá, el lunes 20 de septiembre de 2021.
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.
Trudeau entered Monday's election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled — but he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. Still, Trudeau struggled to justify why he called the election early given the virus, and the opposition was relentless in accusing him of holding the vote two years before the deadline for his own personal ambition.