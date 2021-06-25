Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government's longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.
Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan. Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.