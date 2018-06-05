Trucks must pay tolls in Rhode Island starting next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Trucks will have to start paying tolls next week when they drive through Rhode Island.

The state announced Monday that two of its long-delayed truck tolls will go online June 11. The rest of the 14 tolls will be activated over the next 18 months.

The first two locations will be along Interstate 95 between Hopkinton and Exeter.

The gantries were supposed to begin collecting tolls in December. It was estimated the delay could cost the state roughly $20 million in revenue.

Lawmakers authorized the toll system in 2016 to pay to rebuild crumbling roads and bridges. The trucking industry vigorously opposed the tolls, but Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said big rig trucks cause the most damage to roads.